Software Engineer compensation in India at American Express ranges from ₹2.27M per year for Band 30 to ₹4.08M per year for Band 35. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.53M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Band 30
₹2.27M
₹2.1M
₹0
₹167K
Software Engineer II
₹2.59M
₹2.37M
₹0
₹221K
Software Engineer I
₹3.27M
₹2.91M
₹0
₹362K
Band 35
₹4.08M
₹3.87M
₹0
₹210K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
