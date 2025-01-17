Software Engineer compensation in Canada at American Express totals CA$173K per year for Band 35. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$172K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Band 30
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Software Engineer II
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Software Engineer I
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Band 35
CA$173K
CA$147K
CA$477.4
CA$25.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
