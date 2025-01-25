Software Engineer compensation in United States at American Express ranges from $109K per year for Band 30 to $254K per year for Band 40. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $105K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Band 30
$109K
$102K
$0
$7.2K
Software Engineer II
$122K
$113K
$303
$8.8K
Software Engineer I
$150K
$135K
$0
$15.4K
Band 35
$169K
$150K
$3.2K
$15.7K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title