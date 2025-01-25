← Company Directory
American Express
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Risk Manager

  • All Risk Manager Salaries

American Express Risk Manager Salaries

The median Risk Manager compensation in United States package at American Express totals $118K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
American Express
Risk Manager
New York, NY
Total per year
$118K
Level
Manager
Base
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$8K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at American Express?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Risk Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Risk Manager at American Express in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $150,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Express for the Risk Manager role in United States is $121,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for American Express

Related Companies

  • Visa
  • Ameriprise Financial
  • Discover
  • MoneyGram International
  • Alkami
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources