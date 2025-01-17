All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United Kingdom at American Express ranges from £55.5K per year for Band 30 to £85.3K per year for Band 35. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £59.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Band 30
£55.5K
£51K
£0
£4.5K
Associate Product Manager I
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Product Manager II
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Band 35
£85.3K
£74.9K
£0
£10.3K
