All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in Phoenix Area at American Express ranges from $106K per year for Band 30 to $162K per year for Senior Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in Phoenix Area package totals $140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Band 30
$106K
$99.3K
$273
$6.9K
Associate Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Band 35
$144K
$125K
$0
$19.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
