All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in New York City Area at American Express ranges from $106K per year for Band 30 to $366K per year for Band 45. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Band 30
$106K
$97K
$0
$8.5K
Associate Product Manager I
$103K
$99.1K
$0
$4.4K
Product Manager II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Band 35
$152K
$134K
$0
$18.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
