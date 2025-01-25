All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in India at American Express ranges from ₹2.46M per year for Band 30 to ₹3.51M per year for Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.55M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Band 30
₹2.46M
₹2.28M
₹0
₹174K
Data Scientist
₹3.51M
₹3.33M
₹0
₹179K
Band 35
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Lead Data Scientist
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
