All Data Science Manager Salaries
Data Science Manager compensation in India at American Express ranges from $₹1.35M per year to $₹10.98M. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.17M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Band 30
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 35
₹3.89M
₹3.29M
₹56.8K
₹544K
Band 40
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 45
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
