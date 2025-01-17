Salaries

India

American Express Data Analyst Salaries in India

Data Analyst compensation in India at American Express ranges from $₹1.23M per year to $₹2.43M. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.76M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus Band 30 ₹1.83M ₹1.79M ₹0 ₹43.2K Band 35 ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- Band 40 ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- Band 45 ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- View 3 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( INR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

