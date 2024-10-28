← Company Directory
American Express Global Business Travel
American Express Global Business Travel Salaries

American Express Global Business Travel's salary ranges from $40,684 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $210,045 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end.

Data Scientist
$89.4K
Partner Manager
$119K
Product Manager
$52.7K

Program Manager
$119K
Recruiter
$108K
Software Engineer
$40.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$210K
UX Researcher
$201K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at American Express Global Business Travel is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $210,045. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Express Global Business Travel is $113,870.

