American Enterprise Group, Inc., has seven insurance company subsidiaries under the American Republic®, Great Western®, and Medico® brands. These companies distribute Medicare supplement, dental, hospital indemnity, short-term care, critical illness, pre-need, and final expense insurance products through various distribution channels and are licensed in 49 states plus the District of Columbia. American Enterprise is based in Des Moines, IA and employs approximately 500 people in our Des Moines, Iowa; Omaha, Nebraska; and Ogden, Utah, offices.