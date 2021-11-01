← Company Directory
American Electric Power
American Electric Power Salaries

American Electric Power's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $190,950 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of American Electric Power. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $93K
Business Analyst
$129K
Civil Engineer
$96.2K

Data Analyst
$86.4K
Data Scientist
$83.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$79.6K
Marketing
$94.5K
Project Manager
$166K
Solution Architect
$191K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at American Electric Power is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $190,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Electric Power is $94,525.

Other Resources