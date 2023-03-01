← Company Directory
American Eagle Outfitters
Work Here? Claim Your Company

American Eagle Outfitters Salaries

American Eagle Outfitters's salary ranges from $20,400 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $131,340 for a Business Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of American Eagle Outfitters. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $121K
Business Analyst
$131K
Data Analyst
$98.5K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Data Scientist
$20.4K
Fashion Designer
$60.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at American Eagle Outfitters is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $131,340. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Eagle Outfitters is $98,505.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for American Eagle Outfitters

Related Companies

  • PayPal
  • Square
  • Spotify
  • Uber
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources