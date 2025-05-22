← Company Directory
American Chemical Society
American Chemical Society Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at American Chemical Society totals $80K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Chemical Society's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Median Package
company icon
American Chemical Society
Software Engineer
Columbus, OH
Total per year
$80K
Level
hidden
Base
$80K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
0-1 Years
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at American Chemical Society in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $166,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Chemical Society for the Software Engineer role in United States is $80,000.

