← Company Directory
American Bureau of Shipping
Work Here? Claim Your Company

American Bureau of Shipping Salaries

American Bureau of Shipping's salary ranges from $82,410 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager at the low-end to $146,265 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of American Bureau of Shipping. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Mechanical Engineer
$126K
Product Manager
$139K
Software Engineer
$91.3K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Software Engineering Manager
$146K
Technical Program Manager
$82.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at American Bureau of Shipping is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $146,265. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Bureau of Shipping is $125,625.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for American Bureau of Shipping

Related Companies

  • Square
  • Pinterest
  • LinkedIn
  • SoFi
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources