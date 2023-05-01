← Company Directory
American Axle & Manufacturing
American Axle & Manufacturing Salaries

American Axle & Manufacturing's salary ranges from $15,075 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $91,735 for a Mechanical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of American Axle & Manufacturing. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Mechanical Engineer
Median $91.7K
Data Scientist
$15.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at American Axle & Manufacturing is Mechanical Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $91,735. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Axle & Manufacturing is $53,405.

