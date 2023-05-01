← Company Directory
American Axle & Manufacturing
Top Insights
    • About

    American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies for electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments, offering front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems. The Metal Forming segment provides engine, transmission, driveline, and safety-critical components for traditional internal combustion engine and electric vehicle architectures. The company operates globally.

    http://aam.com
    Website
    1994
    Year Founded
    19,000
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Featured Jobs

    Other Resources