← Company Directory
American Auto Shield
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about American Auto Shield that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    AAS, Services LLC specializes in Vehicle Service Contract development and automotive claims administration. Our team’s combined industry experience, complemented by our partnerships, allows us to develop and deliver products that provide superior coverage and service. We’re always working to provide the best service for our customers, with the best work environment for our employees who provide that service.We develop fully insured and financially secure Vehicle Service Contracts that provide excellent coverage and claims service for our customers. Our ASE Certified Team utilizes advanced technologies for superior claims administration, including online support to compliment your coverage. Our team's combined compliance and industry expertise allows us to develop products and services that drive business and earn consumer trust.

    https://americanautoshield.com
    Website
    2002
    Year Founded
    300
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for American Auto Shield

    Related Companies

    • Airbnb
    • Google
    • Tesla
    • SoFi
    • Square
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources