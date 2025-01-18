Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Dallas Area at American Airlines ranges from $81.2K per year for L2 to $152K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dallas Area package totals $98K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Airlines's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L2
$81.2K
$81.2K
$0
$17
L3
$101K
$99.4K
$0
$1.6K
L4
$121K
$120K
$0
$798
L5
$152K
$145K
$0
$7K
