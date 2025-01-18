← Company Directory
American Airlines
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Data Engineer

  • Greater Dallas Area

American Airlines Data Engineer Salaries in Greater Dallas Area

Data Engineer compensation in Greater Dallas Area at American Airlines totals $99.4K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dallas Area package totals $105K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Airlines's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L2
Associate Software Developer(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
Software Developer
$99.4K
$99.4K
$0
$0
L4
Senior Software Developer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at American Airlines?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Engineer at American Airlines in Greater Dallas Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $112,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Airlines for the Data Engineer role in Greater Dallas Area is $95,000.

Other Resources