Software Engineer compensation in Phoenix Area at American Airlines ranges from $85.1K per year for L2 to $116K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Phoenix Area package totals $87.3K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Airlines's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$85.1K
$83.7K
$0
$1.4K
L3
$95K
$95K
$0
$0
L4
$116K
$116K
$0
$250
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
