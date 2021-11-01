← Company Directory
Amerco
Amerco Salaries

Amerco's salary ranges from $60,039 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $90,450 for a Mechanical Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Amerco. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $75K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Customer Service
$60K
Mechanical Engineer
$90.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Amerco is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $90,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amerco is $75,000.

