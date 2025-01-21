← Company Directory
Amdocs
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

  • Israel

Amdocs Software Engineering Manager Salaries in Israel

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Israel package at Amdocs totals ₪463K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amdocs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Amdocs
Software Engineering Manager
Raanana, HM, Israel
Total per year
₪463K
Level
L2
Base
₪463K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪0
Years at company
25 Years
Years exp
25 Years
What are the career levels at Amdocs?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Amdocs in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹12,926,327. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amdocs for the Software Engineering Manager role in Israel is ₹10,914,069.

