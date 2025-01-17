← Company Directory
Amdocs
Amdocs DevOps Engineer Salaries in Pune Metropolitan Region

The median DevOps Engineer compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region package at Amdocs totals ₹868K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amdocs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Amdocs
DevOps Engineer
Pune, MH, India
Total per year
₹868K
Level
L2
Base
₹817K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹51.1K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Amdocs?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a DevOps Engineer at Amdocs in Pune Metropolitan Region sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,182,766. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amdocs for the DevOps Engineer role in Pune Metropolitan Region is ₹868,151.

Other Resources