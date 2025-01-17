Backend Software Engineer compensation in India at Amdocs ranges from ₹955K per year for L1 to ₹1.33M per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.22M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amdocs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
₹955K
₹955K
₹0
₹0
L2
₹1.1M
₹1.08M
₹0
₹18.7K
L3
₹1.33M
₹1.27M
₹18.9K
₹38.1K
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
