Software Engineer compensation in United States at Amdocs ranges from $83.4K per year for L1 to $122K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $110K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amdocs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$83.4K
$83K
$0
$400
L2
$98K
$95.4K
$0
$2.6K
L3
$109K
$103K
$4.1K
$1.6K
L4
$145K
$145K
$0
$0
