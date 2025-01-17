Software Engineer compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region at Amdocs ranges from ₹1.01M per year for L1 to ₹2.32M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region package totals ₹1.21M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amdocs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹1.01M
₹1.01M
₹0
₹0
L2
₹1M
₹987K
₹0
₹17.6K
L3
₹1.52M
₹1.44M
₹33.9K
₹42.4K
L4
₹2.32M
₹2.23M
₹0
₹95.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
