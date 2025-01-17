Software Engineer compensation in Prague Metropolitan Area at Amdocs totals CZK 954K per year for L2. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amdocs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
L2
CZK 954K
CZK 954K
CZK 0
CZK 0
L3
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
L4
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Company
