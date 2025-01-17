Software Engineer compensation in Israel at Amdocs ranges from ₪250K per year for L1 to ₪308K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Israel package totals ₪274K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amdocs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₪250K
₪250K
₪0
₪0
L2
₪315K
₪294K
₪16.9K
₪4.6K
L3
₪308K
₪308K
₪0
₪0
L4
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₪109K+ (sometimes ₪1.09M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title