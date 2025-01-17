Software Engineer compensation in Czech Republic at Amdocs totals CZK 954K per year for L2. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amdocs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
L2
CZK 954K
CZK 954K
CZK 0
CZK 0
L3
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
L4
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
