← Company Directory
Amdaris
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Moldova

Amdaris Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Moldova

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Moldova package at Amdaris totals MDL 481K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amdaris's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Amdaris
Software Engineer
Chisinau, CE, Moldova
Total per year
MDL 481K
Level
-
Base
MDL 481K
Stock (/yr)
MDL 0
Bonus
MDL 0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Amdaris?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve MDL 549K+ (sometimes MDL 5.49M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Amdaris in Moldova sits at a yearly total compensation of MDL 641,770. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amdaris for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Moldova is MDL 428,292.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Amdaris

Related Companies

  • Google
  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • Netflix
  • Flipkart
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources