AMD
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Production Software Engineer

  • Greater Toronto Area

AMD Production Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

Production Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at AMD ranges from CA$124K per year for L5 to CA$140K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AMD's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer II
L5(Entry Level)
CA$124K
CA$103K
CA$11.1K
CA$9.3K
Senior Software Engineer
L6
CA$140K
CA$111K
CA$18.9K
CA$9.3K
MTS
L7
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior MTS
L8
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At AMD, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At AMD, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At AMD, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Production Software Engineer at AMD in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$161,805. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AMD for the Production Software Engineer role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$125,616.

Other Resources