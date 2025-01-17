← Company Directory
AMD
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater Austin Area

AMD Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Austin Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Austin Area at AMD ranges from $120K per year for L5 to $202K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in Greater Austin Area package totals $159K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AMD's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer II
L5(Entry Level)
$120K
$109K
$10.4K
$0
Senior Software Engineer
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
MTS
L7
$202K
$145K
$35.5K
$21.4K
Senior MTS
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 4 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At AMD, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At AMD, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At AMD, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at AMD in Greater Austin Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $224,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AMD for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater Austin Area is $161,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AMD

Related Companies

  • Intel
  • Western Digital
  • Xilinx
  • Marvell
  • Zscaler
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources