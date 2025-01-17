Software Engineer compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area at AMD ranges from ₹2.99M per year for L5 to ₹9.04M per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area package totals ₹4.08M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AMD's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer II
₹2.99M
₹2.19M
₹708K
₹87.3K
Senior Software Engineer
₹4.14M
₹2.81M
₹1.17M
₹158K
MTS
₹5.34M
₹3.86M
₹1.32M
₹159K
Senior MTS
₹9.04M
₹6.28M
₹1.92M
₹846K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.53M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At AMD, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At AMD, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At AMD, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title