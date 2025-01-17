← Company Directory
AMD
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

  • Canada

AMD Product Designer Salaries in Canada

The median Product Designer compensation in Canada package at AMD totals CA$136K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AMD's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
AMD
Product Designer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$136K
Level
MTS
Base
CA$136K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at AMD?

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At AMD, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At AMD, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At AMD, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Interaction Designer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at AMD in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$210,518. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AMD for the Product Designer role in Canada is CA$117,460.

