All Hardware Engineer Salaries
Hardware Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at AMD ranges from CA$112K per year for L5 to CA$428K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$156K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AMD's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Hardware Engineer II
CA$112K
CA$103K
CA$5.9K
CA$3.4K
Senior Hardware Engineer
CA$137K
CA$111K
CA$19.5K
CA$6.7K
MTS
CA$177K
CA$139K
CA$28.1K
CA$10.1K
Senior MTS
CA$242K
CA$169K
CA$54.3K
CA$18.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At AMD, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
