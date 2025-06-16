← Company Directory
AMC Networks
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

AMC Networks Sales Salaries

The median Sales compensation in United States package at AMC Networks totals $230K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AMC Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
AMC Networks
Account Executive
New York, NY
Total per year
$150K
Level
-
Base
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
6 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at AMC Networks?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Account Executive

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at AMC Networks in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $170,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AMC Networks for the Sales role in United States is $168,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AMC Networks

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • SoFi
  • Facebook
  • Microsoft
  • Dropbox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources