Ambient.ai
    Ambient.ai is a stealth AI company headquartered in Palo Alto on a mission to enable intelligent environments that are safe, efficient and sustainable. Our breakthrough technology combines cutting edge deep learning with a contextual knowledge model to endow agents with a human-like perception ability. Our flagship product has been deployed by multiple Fortune 100 companies to solve a mission-critical problem in a way that has never been possible.The company was founded in 2017 by experts in artificial intelligence from Stanford who previously built iconic products at Apple, Google, Microsoft and Dropbox. We are backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), SV Angel, YCombinator, and visionary angels like Jyoti Bansal, Mark Leslie and Elad Gil.There’s work and there’s your life’s work. We are looking for people who believe in the transformational power of AI, have an insatiable desire to solve customer problems with delightful products and are ready to be a part of something much bigger than themselves to do their life’s work.

    https://ambient.ai
    2017
    75
    $10M-$50M
