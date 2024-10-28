← Company Directory
Amberstudent
Amberstudent Salaries

Amberstudent's salary ranges from $8,112 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $66,042 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Amberstudent. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Product Manager
$8.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$66K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Amberstudent is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $66,042. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amberstudent is $37,077.

