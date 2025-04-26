← Company Directory
Amazon
  • Salaries
  • Program Manager
  • Program Manager I
  • Singapore

Program Manager Level

Program Manager I

Levels at Amazon

Compare Levels
  1. Program Manager IL4
  2. Program Manager IIL5
  3. Program Manager IIIL6
    4. Show 2 More Levels
Average Annual Total Compensation
SGD 68,041
Base Salary
SGD 66,081
Stock Grant ()
SGD 15,121
Bonus
SGD 8,476

Amazon logo

SGD 17.1K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 39.5K+ (sometimes SGD 395K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Amazon

Related Companies

  • eBay
  • Etsy
  • Wayfair
  • Wish
  • Chewy
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources