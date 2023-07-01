← Company Directory
Amazon Conservation Team
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Amazon Conservation Team Salaries

Amazon Conservation Team's salary ranges from $38,320 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager in India at the low-end to $453,892 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Amazon Conservation Team. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $140K
Business Analyst
$156K
Business Development
$454K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Data Analyst
$99.5K
Data Scientist
$191K
Marketing Operations
$145K
Product Designer
$60.5K
Product Manager
$128K
Program Manager
$38.3K
Recruiter
$139K
Sales
$72K
Technical Program Manager
$197K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Amazon Conservation Team, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Amazon Conservation Team is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $453,892. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amazon Conservation Team is $139,650.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Amazon Conservation Team

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • Microsoft
  • Apple
  • Netflix
  • Snap
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources