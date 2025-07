Founded in 1984, Amara Raja Power Systems Limited (ARPSL) is the first company in the Amara Raja group and a leading manufacturer of power control equipment in India. ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 14001-certified, ARPSL is renowned for its reliable power electronic products, offering maximum value to consumers. The company specializes in designing power chargers and manufacturing power electronics and distribution panels, serving markets in India, Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.