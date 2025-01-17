Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at Amadeus ranges from ₹1.15M per year for G7 to ₹2.44M per year for G9. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.22M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amadeus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
G7
₹1.15M
₹1.13M
₹0
₹25.7K
G8
₹1.37M
₹1.32M
₹0
₹51.5K
G9
₹2.44M
₹2.31M
₹0
₹136K
G10
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
