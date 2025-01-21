Amadeus Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in France

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in France at Amadeus ranges from €39.8K per year for G7 to €50.1K per year for G9. The median yearly compensation in France package totals €50.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amadeus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus G7 Junior Software Engineer (Entry Level) €39.8K €38K €167 €1.7K G8 Software Engineer I € -- € -- € -- € -- G9 Software Engineer II €50.1K €47.3K €0 €2.8K G10 Senior Software Engineer € -- € -- € -- € --

Latest Salary Submissions

