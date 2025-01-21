Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in France at Amadeus ranges from €39.8K per year for G7 to €50.1K per year for G9. The median yearly compensation in France package totals €50.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amadeus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
G7
€39.8K
€38K
€167
€1.7K
G8
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
G9
€50.1K
€47.3K
€0
€2.8K
G10
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
