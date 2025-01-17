Amadeus Software Engineer Salaries in United Kingdom

Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Amadeus ranges from £40.9K per year for G7 to £78.6K per year for G10. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £63.3K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amadeus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus G7 Junior Software Engineer (Entry Level) £40.9K £40.9K £0 £0 G8 Software Engineer I £57K £54.2K £0 £2.8K G9 Software Engineer II £66K £59.8K £0 £6.2K G10 Senior Software Engineer £78.6K £73.3K £0 £5.2K View 3 More Levels

