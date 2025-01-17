Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Amadeus ranges from £40.9K per year for G7 to £78.6K per year for G10. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £63.3K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amadeus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G7
£40.9K
£40.9K
£0
£0
G8
£57K
£54.2K
£0
£2.8K
G9
£66K
£59.8K
£0
£6.2K
G10
£78.6K
£73.3K
£0
£5.2K
