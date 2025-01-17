Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Amadeus ranges from ₹1.22M per year for G7 to ₹4.87M per year for G11. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹2.24M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amadeus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G7
₹1.22M
₹1.21M
₹0
₹13.2K
G8
₹1.33M
₹1.28M
₹0
₹53.7K
G9
₹2.62M
₹2.47M
₹0
₹155K
G10
₹3.88M
₹3.72M
₹0
₹158K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
