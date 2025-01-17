Software Engineer compensation in France at Amadeus ranges from €49.7K per year for G7 to €63.4K per year for G10. The median yearly compensation in France package totals €50.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amadeus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G7
€49.7K
€46.3K
€67
€3.3K
G8
€49.5K
€47.5K
€458.3
€1.5K
G9
€57.5K
€51.5K
€1.5K
€4.6K
G10
€63.4K
€56.4K
€1.3K
€5.8K
