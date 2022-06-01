← Company Directory
Alvaria
Alvaria Salaries

Alvaria's salary ranges from $47,089 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in India at the low-end to $96,530 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Alvaria. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $73K
Data Analyst
$79.6K
Product Designer
$85K

Project Manager
$96.5K
Solution Architect
$47.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Alvaria is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $96,530. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alvaria is $79,600.

