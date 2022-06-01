← Company Directory
Altria
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Altria Salaries

Altria's salary ranges from $74,874 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $179,340 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Altria. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$74.9K
Data Scientist
$109K
Graphic Designer
$161K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Legal
$80.4K
Marketing
$98.5K
Program Manager
$179K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Altria is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $179,340. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Altria is $103,555.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Altria

Related Companies

  • Nike
  • Nordstrom
  • Macy's
  • Tapestry
  • Rent the Runway
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources